Fan holds up board to show she's from Pasir Ris, JJ Lin mistakes it for Paris

Pasir Ris and Paris. If you’ve been to both places, you aren’t likely to ever confuse the two.

Unfortunately for local singer JJ Lin, the words (and fonts) on an LED screen caused a mix-up which tickled his fans during a concert at the National Stadium on Nov 5.

During the show, Lin spent a few minutes giving a shout-out to some of the places his concert goers were from, which were displayed on boards held up by his fans.

These included Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and even Ipoh.

Images of these fans and their boards were shown on the huge screens in the stadium.

One board in particular, however, got the entire stadium laughing – a female fan’s LED board read Pasir Ris.

But for some reason, Lin couldn't read it right.

"What, Paris?", he asked.

Despite the giant screens showing the Pasir Ris board again, the singer still couldn’t figure it out.

Speaking to Mothership, the fan in question said it wasn’t the first time she brought a “Pasir Ris” sign to his concert. She did the same during his "Sanctuary World Tour" here in August 2018.

That time, though, the sign was on paper, and she was seated a little closer to the stage.

The incident hasn't dampened her spirits, though – she's prepared to surprise Lin at his next concert with an upgraded board that will be easier to decipher.