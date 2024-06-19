Fans disappointed in Timberlake for alleged drink driving

Booking photo of Justin Timberlake after he was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island.

Surveillance video captured Justin Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor shortly before his arrest.

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor.

The 43-year-old was reported by American media to have run a stop sign and swerving into a lane of oncoming traffic just after 12.30am on June 18.

His car was caught on surveillance camera in Sag Harbor. Local authorities said Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW on Madison Street when he failed to stop and keep to his lane.

When pulled over by the police, the pop star was apparently "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition".

The police added that Timberlake had bloodshot, glassy eyes, reeked of alcohol, unsteady on his feet and failed the sobriety test. He insisted he had only one drink and refused to take a chemical test thrice.

Fans have expressed their disappointment on his Instagram account.

Commenting on Timberlake's post about his two children, netizen saragockley wrote: "Did you think about them before you drove drunk? Probably not!"

"I am a fan. But I am disappointed in you. You could have killed someone," commented adrianalq33.

Netizen ace14232 wrote: "Two greatest gifts yet risked your life and those of others drinking and driving when you can afford a driver or Uber!"