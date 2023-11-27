Former Destiny’s Child members support Beyonce at her Renaissance concert film premiere

LOS ANGELES – Beyonce received the support of her former Destiny’s Child group mates at the world premiere of her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Nov 25.

Though they did not take a group photograph at the event, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Kelly Rowland each took to Instagram to offer their congratulations to the American pop star.

Roberson, 42, called the film – which chronicles 42-year-old Beyonce’s recent world tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance (2022) – “amazing”.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm before concluding on Oct 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. According to organiser Live Nation, it brought in more than US$579 million (S$774 million) worldwide, with 2.7 million fans attending across 56 dates in 39 cities.

Williams, 44, shared her thoughts on the film in a video, calling it “awesome”. She added: “Every time she shows the world something, she just continues to show a new level of how hard she works, and still balances her personal life, being a wife, mother, sister, friend, daughter... She does it all.”

Rowland, 42, posted several snapshots of herself in a silver gown, with the caption: “The Renaissance film is not to be missed. I’m so proud of you, BB.”

“Beyonce put her heart into this movie,” wrote Luckett, 42, adding that she danced, sang, cried and laughed while watching the film. She added: “It captures the true artistry, the loving wife and mum, the director, the visionary and icon that she is.”

The last time the popular 1990s girl group came together was in September, when they attended the Renaissance concert in Houston, United States. Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006.