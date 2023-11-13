Former local pop star Stella Ng marries British boyfriend of three years

Former singer-actress Stella Ng posted photos of her intimate wedding ceremony on her Instagram account.

Former singer-actress Stella Ng has exchanged vows with Jon, her boyfriend of three years.

The 42-year-old Singaporean on Sunday shared the news on her Instagram account with photos of her intimate wedding ceremony that was held on Oct 15 at a restaurant in Dempsey Hill.

She wrote in the post: “Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you.”

This is the second marriage for both of them.

The former pop idol, who made a name for herself in Singapore and Taiwan in the early 2000s, was married to Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh. They divorced in 2020 after nine years of marriage.

Jon, whose full name was not given, is a British national who works in the pharmaceutical industry. He has 12-year-old twin daughters from a previous marriage.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday, Ng said the date was chosen as it coincided with her 11-year-old son Ashton’s school holidays. Ashton, who served as his mother’s ring bearer, lives with her former husband in Tokyo.

The happy couple told the Chinese daily that 50 guests were invited to the wedding. Both expressed their regrets that their fathers were unable to attend the joyous occasion due to sickness.

Jon’s father was in poor health and unable to fly over from the United Kingdom, while Ng’s father was admitted to hospital before the wedding. She said her father refused to let them postpone the wedding and rejected her idea of holding the wedding tea ceremony in his ward.

Former pop star Stella Ng takes to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her wedding. PHOTO: STELLANGSIANGYI/INSTAGRAM Ng’s father watched the wedding via live stream.

The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in July, when the singer celebrated Jon’s 50th birthday with a photo of her kissing him on the cheek.

“Thank you for loving me the way I am and just being such a wonderful partner. I love living life with you,” Ng wrote.