Former Project Superstar winner Kelvin Tan gets married

The entertainment industry here has had its first wedding of the new year - Mandopop singer Kelvin Tan has tied the knot.

In October 2020, it was reported that Tan, better known as Chen Weilian, was engaged.

The singer, who is blind, has always been low-profile about his personal affairs.

Not much is known about his wife, but based on his Facebook account, she is Ms Inez Hung. Her Facebook profile says she works at National University Hospital.

Tan, 40, was also tagged in a few photos posted on Sunday (Jan 2) by Facebook user Angelia Ong and emcee Dixon Tioh, who wrote: "My first wedding of 2022 goes to Kelvin and Inez!

"I always thought I will be engaging Kelvin to sing for my wedding one day, but never have I thought he will be engaging me to host his wedding."

Tioh added: "Despite the challenges we had faced over this whole wedding planning, we managed to make it a fun and memorable one for everyone."

Tan rose to fame after winning the first season of Singaporean reality TV singing competition Project Superstar in 2005, beating the female champion Kelly Poon in the grand final.

His Facebook profile states that he works at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.