Former singer Stella Ng is pregnant with a ‘dragon boy’

Stella Ng with her husband, identified only as Jon, and her son Ashton from her previous marriage.

Former local singer Stella Ng, who tied the knot with her British boyfriend in October, will have two “dragon boys” in her family soon.

Ng, who turned 43 on Dec 17, posted a photo of her family on Instagram. She wrote: “The best birthday gift. 3 + 1. My two favourite boys and a little one on the way.”

In the photo, she was dressed in a long pink dress, while her husband – identified only as Jon – was touching her baby bump and her son Ashton was holding a bouquet of flowers.

Ashton, 11, is Ng’s son from her previous marriage with businessman Armstrong Yeh. They divorced in 2020 after nine years of marriage.

Ng and Jon, 50, tied the knot on Oct 15 after dating for about three years. Ashton was his mother’s ring bearer during the wedding at a restaurant in Dempsey Hill.

Ng told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao on Dec 18 that she learnt about her pregnancy one week before her wedding.

She added that she is currently in her 17th week of pregnancy and is carrying a boy, who is due in 2024, the Year of the Dragon. Ashton was born in 2012, also the Year of the Dragon.