‘God of Songs’ Jacky Cheung attends Jay Chou’s concert rehearsal in HK

Jay Chou (right) posts a photo with Jacky Cheung on social media on May 4, 2023.

HONG KONG – Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou, who will be holding seven concerts in Hong Kong from Friday, had a surprise guest during his rehearsal: Hong Kong Cantopop star Jacky Cheung, who is known as the God of Songs.

Posting a photo of them together at the concert venue Central Harbourfront Event Space on Instagram on Thursday, Chou, 44, wrote: “Such a surprise to be visited by the God of Songs. Thanks for your support, Brother Jacky. I will sing well.”

Chou’s agency told the Taiwanese media that Cheung, 61, was in Macau on Thursday rehearsing for his upcoming concerts in June. He then returned to Hong Kong to show support for Chou, without informing him in advance.

Chou had previously told the media that Cheung was his idol and that he was inspired by the Heavenly King’s classic album Goodbye Kiss (1993).

Chou had composed Cheung’s 2001 song Fortune Telling. And Chou’s 2006 song Listen To Mama includes the lyrics: “You will start to like pop songs/Because Jacky Cheung is about to sing Goodbye Kiss”.

The two singers also collaborated on the song Waiting For The Wind And Rain To Pass during the pandemic in 2020. The track was written by Chou’s frequent collaborator, Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang, with Chou composing and Cheung performing the song.

Cheung had also attended Chou’s concert in Hong Kong in 2014, with Chou changing Cheung’s hit song She Came To Listen To My Concert (1999) to God Of Songs Came To Listen To My Concert.

It is not known if Cheung will be a special guest at one of Chou’s concerts. Chou disclosed on Instagram Stories on Thursday that his guests on Friday will be Taiwanese singer Alan Kuo and Chinese singer Cao Yang.