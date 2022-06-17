Got7's BamBam breaks gender norms in skirt and high heels

Got7's BamBam appears in a skirt and heels for a Burberry ad.

SEOUL - K-pop boy band Got7's BamBam rocks an all-black ensemble of a jacket, long skirt and high-heeled boots in his latest ad for British brand Burberry.

The popular Thai rapper-singer, 25, who has embraced make-up and nail polish in the past, posted a series of photos from the shoot on Instagram on Wednesday (June 15).

He also carries one of the luxury label's signature bags, The Lola.

His 16.4 million followers on the social media platform responded with delight and fire emojis to the new photos, which racked up 1.1 million "likes" within a day.