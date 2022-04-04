Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artiste

Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single, Drivers License, last year to commercial and critical acclaim.

LAS VEGAS (AFP, REUTERS) - Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday (April 3) scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artiste, an expected win that caps a year of milestones for the breakout star.

The artiste who came up as an actress on the Disney Channel released her debut single, Drivers License, last year to commercial acclaim and critical praise for its minimalist production and cathartic, emotionally raw lyricism.

The 19-year-old, who performed her signature hit while seated on the hood of a white Mercedes on the Grammys stage, triumphed over Saweetie, Glass Animals and others to win the accolade at the televised ceremony in Las Vegas.

"This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!" she said as she held her trophy.

Drivers License made Rodrigo the youngest ever artiste to debut atop Billboard's top songs chart, where she spent eight straight weeks at No.1.

The Filipino-American artiste from California teased the song on social media for months before dropping it ahead of her release of Sour, which propelled her to the front of this year's Grammy nomination pack.

Rodrigo was nominated for the top four Grammys: Best New Artiste and Song, Record and Album of the Year.

However, she missed a chance to accomplish a rare sweep of the awards when Song of the Year went to Silk Sonic's 1970s-inspired R&B song, Leave The Door Open.