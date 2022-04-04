Grammys: Silk Sonic win Record of the Year

Silk Sonic won Record of the Year award, their fourth award of the night.

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Silk Sonic, the group project of singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak, pulled another upset on Sunday (April 3) to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for their single Leave The Door Open.

The superduo shocked pop heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X to win the trophy for overall performance of a song, for their fourth award of the night after Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

"In the industry, we call that a clean sweep!" .Paak exulted.

Mars and .Paak, both 36, toured together in 2017, before announcing in 2021 that they had formed a band and produced an album.

Silk Sonic debuted at last year's Grammys, performing Leave The Door Open along with a tribute to the late legend Little Richard.

Mars and .Paak's project is something of a 1970s revival group that sees the musicians who have separately found solo fame look the part, sporting polished disco garb as they croon.