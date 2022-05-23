 Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello to perform at Singapore F1, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello to perform at Singapore F1

(Clockwise from left) Green Day, Marshmello and Westlife are set to perform at the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.PHOTOS: FRANK MADDOCKS, AFP, ST FILE
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
May 23, 2022 11:42 am

American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

More acts are expected to be announced soon and the final line-up will include more than 75 performances that will take place across eight stages in the F1 Circuit Park at the Marina Bay.

Marshmello, known for hits such as Alone (2016) and Happier (2018), will perform on the first night, Friday Sept 30.

Westlife, whose long string of hits include My Love (2000) and If I Let You Go (1999), will perform on Oct 1.

Green Day, the trio behind songs such as Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2004) and Basket Case (1993), will perform on Oct 2.

The Grammy-winning band were originally supposed to stage a concert in Singapore in March 2020, which was later postponed to April 2021, but was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

They last performed in Singapore at a sold-out show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2010.

The F1 concerts at the Padang stage, where the headlining acts perform, have hosted some of Singapore's largest concerts over the years, with crowds of up to 65,000 people.

The Singapore Grand Prix did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The first wave of tickets for the upcoming edition released in early April sold out within hours.

All tickets, which start from $98 for the Friday night walkabout and Bay Grandstand tickets, will have access to the Padang Stage.

Go to this website for more information.

