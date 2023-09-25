HallyuPopFest Singapore in November, headlined by Taeyang, ‘postponed indefinitely’

South Korean singer Taeyang from K-pop boy band BigBang was scheduled to headline HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 on Nov 12.

K-pop fans who were looking forward to screaming their lungs out for their idols at HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 in November will have to make alternate plans on that day.

Organiser AEG Presents Asia announced on social media on Monday that the concert, originally scheduled for Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be postponed indefinitely.

It did not disclose the reasons for the postponement of the event, which showcases South Korean pop culture and music.

HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 was to be headlined by South Korean singer Taeyang from K-pop boy band BigBang. It was also due to feature boy bands SF9 and DKZ, girl group Kep1er and singer Kwon Eun-bi, formerly of girl group Iz*One.

AEG’s statement said: “Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original mode of payment. It could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.”

It urged fans to contact Ticketmaster via https://help.ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588 for further refund inquiries. Tickets were priced from $168 to $328.

AEG also announced in another post on social media on Monday that HallyuPopFest Macau 2023, which was scheduled to take place in Macau on Oct 21 and 22, will be cancelled.