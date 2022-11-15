Harry Styles to play his biggest solo show at the National Stadium on March 17

British singer Harry Styles' upcoming National Stadium concert in 2023 will be his biggest solo show in Singapore.

British pop sensation Harry Styles is set to return to Singapore for a concert at National Stadium on March 17.

Tickets will cost from $138 to $348. The Live Nation members pre-sale starts on Thursday while general sales start on Friday.

The concert is part of the 28-year-old singer-actor’s Love On Tour global jaunt, which includes other Asian cities such as Manila, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Styles previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to 6,000 fans in 2018 and at The Star Theatre to 5,000 fans in 2017.

The National Stadium show is expected to be his biggest solo performance here yet.

As part of popular English-Irish boy band One Direction, who are currently on hiatus, Styles – alongside members Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson – played to 33,000 fans at the National Stadium in 2015.

2022 was a watershed year for Styles in both his music and acting career.

In September, he achieved a rare feat on the United States charts when his single As It Was was at No. 1 on Billboard’s singles charts at the same time his movie, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, debuted at the top of the North American box office.

As It Was is taken from his latest and third album Harry’s House, released in May. Like his previous albums, a self-titled debut (2017) and Fine Line (2019), it topped album charts in the US and other countries around the world.

He has picked up several awards, including a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021, an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Fine Line in 2021, and two Brit Awards for British Video of the Year for Sign of the Times in 2018 and British Single of the Year for Watermelon Sugar in 2021.

Harry Styles: Love On Tour 2023

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: March 17, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $138 to $348. Live Nation members pre-sale starts on Thursday, 11am at www.livenation.sg. General sales start on Friday, 11am via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.