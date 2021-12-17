Has singer G.E.M. broken up with her stylist boyfriend?

The couple have hardly interacted on social media recently.

Hong Kong singer G.E.M. has responded to media reports that she has broken up with her boyfriend of five years, but her reply failed to clear the doubts over her relationship.

Hong Kong newspaper Oriental Daily News (ODN) reported on Friday (Dec 17) that the 30-year-old has split with stylist Mark Ngai a few months ago, citing tip-off from a reader.

However, G.E.M., whose real name is Gloria Tang, wrote in Chinese on social media later in the day: "Everyone, stop eating the melons as they are not nutritious. Take note of my new song Time To Go Back which will be released on Dec 21."

The phrase "eating the melons" means consuming gossip in Chinese Internet slang.

She accompanied the post with a picture of a man and a woman holding hands, with the Chinese words: "Let me go back to the beginning/let me love you all over again".

While Tang neither confirmed nor denied the media reports, netizens interpreted her post as denying that she has broken up with Ngai.

However, they said her picture, while likely referring to lyrics in her new song, added some intrigue to the whole episode.

Ngai also declined to comment on ODN's report when he was approached by the media.

Tang, admired for her powerful vocal range, is known for songs such as Bubble (2012), Goodbye (2015) and Light Years Away (2016).

ODN said on Friday that Ngai, who has been accompanying the China-based singer in China, returned to Hong Kong alone last month.

The couple have also hardly interacted on social media recently, with their last appearance together in a group photo posted on her birthday on Aug 16.

Tang, who would usually send wishes to Ngai on his birthday, also did not do so this year.

Instead, on the eve of his birthday last month, she posted a scenic shot with the Chinese words: "Remember how well others treated you, and forget how well you have treated others."