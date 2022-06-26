Hit ballad Red Scarf wins at Freshmusic Awards

Red Scarf by Taiwanese singer Weibird Wei had earlier clinched the top spot at this year's U1000 Music Countdown.

Red Scarf by Taiwanese singer Weibird Wei won Song of the Year at the 15th Freshmusic Awards announced on Friday (June 24).

The ballad had already clinched the top spot at this year's U1000 Music Countdown, an annual event by local radio station UFM100.3, and is up for Song of the Year at this year's Golden Melody Awards as well.

The awards are presented annually by Singapore-based online music magazine Freshmusic, which was established in 2006 to promote indie music of all genres in the region.

The biggest winners were Taiwanese band Lilium and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hsiao Yu, who each won three awards.

Lilium's Road To... was named Album of the Year and was among the Top 10 Albums of the Year. The track Saturday was among the Top 10 Singles of the Year.

Hsiao Yu bagged the prize for Best Male Vocalist for his album Be Nothing, which was also listed among the Top 10 Albums of the Year. If You Forget Me was among the Top 10 Singles of the Year.

Although Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, who released the critically acclaimed album Depart in 2021, was nominated in three major categories, she did not win in any of them.

In the Freshmusic x Tama Regional Album of the Year category, she was bested by fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh, for his album michigan/missinghim. In the Best Female Vocalist category, she lost to Chinese singer Tia Ray by a narrow margin. Chua was ranked second in all three categories, including Album of the Year.

Depart was, however, listed among the Top 10 Albums of the Year.

Best New Artiste went to Taiwanese singer-songwriter L8ching for his album Dive & Give, while Best New Band/Group went to two acts - Taiwanese band Collage for their album Memento·Mori, and Chinese indie band FulushouFloruitShow for their album What Can I Hold You With.

Best Band went to Undecimber Fin, while Best Group was awarded to Vast & Hazy, both from Taiwan. EP of the Year went to Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying for Good Behaviour.

The winners were determined by a judging panel of recording industry professionals from places such as Singapore, Malaysia, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The full list of 2022's winners can be found at this website.