‘I couldn’t take the pain any more’: Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has broken her silence on her divorce from her husband Sam Asghari, saying she could not “take the pain any more”.

Asghari, a 29-year-old Iranian-American model-actor, cited irreconcilable differences in a divorce petition filed in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Spears wrote: “Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a little shocked... but I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more.”

The 41-year-old, who did not reveal further information about the divorce, added: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it’s far from reality. I would love to show how I really feel, but I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

She also told her 42 million Instagram followers that she will be as strong as she can and do her best. She added that she is “doing pretty good”.

Last Thursday, Asghari posted about their divorce on his Instagram account.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari and Spears met in 2016, while shooting the music video for her song, Slumber Party. They got engaged in September 2021 amid Spears’ battle over a controversial conservatorship that had given her father control of her affairs since 2008. It was dissolved by a judge in November 2021.

The couple got hitched in June 2022.

Rumours about the couple’s marriage being on the rocks have been swirling in recent months, after Asghari was seen without his wedding ring in March.

His representative, however, told American news outlet People magazine then that he had taken the ring off as he was filming a movie.

Between 2004 and 2007, Spears was married to American dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden. In 2004, Spears was also married for 55 hours to her childhood friend Jason Alexander.