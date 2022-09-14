 Jackson Wang abruptly ends livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Jackson Wang abruptly ends livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him

SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE
Sep 14, 2022 07:18 pm

Hong Kong-born K-pop star Jackson Wang doesn’t need or want his fans to spend money on virtual gifts for him. 

Which makes sense, don’t you think?

During a TikTok livestream on Sept 6, Wang ended things abruptly after fans spent money on him via the social media app.

In a screen-recorded video of the livestream, the puzzled singer asks why various stickers are appearing on his screen.

Some fans respond that the stickers are paid gifts that can be converted into cash.

His expression then changes, and he says: "Oh no no no! Oh my god," before ending the livestream abruptly. 

The post accumulated more than 13 million likes in less than 24 hours.
Shirtless photo of V from BTS whips fans into a frenzy

Wang, who released his new album Magic Man earlier this month, later continued his livestream on another platform, and told users sternly: "I don't want gifts, don't do that."

TikTok stickers are purchased using TikTok coins. A bundle of coins ranges from $1.48 for 110 coins and $348.98 for 17,495 coins.

Here's how much the stickers that Wang received cost:

  • Hat and moustache: 99 coins
  • Sunglasses: 199 coins
  • Hearts:199 coins

