Jackson Wang left stunned after fan grabs him, pulls him out of car in Thailand

Popular Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang had a rude shock when an overzealous fan grabbed him and pulled him out of his car.

BANGKOK – It is no secret that Jackson Wang has very passionate fans.

The popular Hong Kong singer, 29, had a rude shock in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday when an overzealous fan bypassed his security guards, grabbed him from the back and pulled him out of his car.

Hordes of screaming fans were waiting for Wang outside a building where he attended an event. As the member of K-pop boy band Got7 exited and prepared to enter his car, a woman suddenly appeared, grabbed his back and shirt, and swiftly pulled him out of the vehicle.

Fans captured the bizarre five-second encounter and the videos of the run-in quickly went viral.

In them, Wang was, for a brief moment, too stunned to react as one of his staff members pulled the woman away. He then asked who the woman was.

Ever the consummate professional, the singer subsequently waved to the crowd, seemingly ensuring them he was all right before leaving the venue. Shortly after, he uploaded a video of himself smiling on his various social media accounts.

While some questioned the apparent lack of security for the star, his Thai fans posted an apology on Twitter. They reminded fans to respect Wang’s privacy and space, and that his safety should be their No. 1 priority.

The incident on Saturday was not the first time Wang has had an unpleasant close encounter with fans.

During his Magic Man world tour in Brazil in May, Wang was groped by an overly enthusiastic woman after he invited her on stage as he performed his song I Love You 3000 II.

Find ur magic.

Find ur happiness and satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/p0rNN60W2V — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) July 22, 2023