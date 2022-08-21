 Jay Chou reveals interior of his $31m penthouse for first time, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Jay Chou reveals interior of his $31m penthouse for first time

Jay Chou posted a photo of his living room on social media on Aug 20, 2022.PHOTO: JAYCHOU/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Aug 21, 2022 06:07 pm

Mandopop star Jay Chou looked to be in good spirits as he gave his fans a rare peek into his penthouse, which is said to be worth NT$660 million (S$31 million).

On Saturday (Aug 20) night, the singer who is known to prize his privacy posted on Instagram a photo of his living room with the caption: "Home".

The 43-year-old released his 15th studio album, Greatest Works Of Art, on July 15 and has just returned to Taiwan from an overseas working trip.

In the picture, Chou's white shirt looked well-coordinated with the white-and-beige theme of his living room, which has a multi-seater sofa and a huge coffee table.

The wooden decoration and plants on the balcony gave off vacation vibes.

His post had received nearly 160,000 likes as of Sunday afternoon, with television host Blackie Chen leaving a comment "Comfortable".

Chou, who reportedly has a net worth of NT$6 billion, bought the topmost floor of Peace Palace, a residential skyscraper located in Daan District, Taipei, in 2015, the year he married model-actress Hannah Quinlivan.

The apartment offers a 360-degree view of some of Taipei's landmarks including the Taipei 101 skyscraper, Danshui River and Daan Forest Park.

Chou once invited his celebrity pals, Mayday singers Ashin and Monster, to his penthouse and later posted photos on social media of them having tea together.

