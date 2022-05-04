JJ Lin hints at concert tour, Jay Chou at new album

Is JJ Lin heading on a 20th anniversary world tour?

On May 3, the home-grown singer posted on social media a poster with the words "JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 coming soon", without further elaboration.

Lin, 41, made his debut in 2003 with the album Music Voyager. His last in-person concert before the Covid-19 pandemic was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour concert at Singapore's National Stadium in December 2019.

He held the Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert in July 2021 and two After The Rain charity live specials at Marina Bay Sands in November 2021.

His pal, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, also hinted online on the same day that he was releasing a new album.

In an Instagram post on May 3, the 43-year-old wrote: "If I were to tell you guyz that I will be releasing my upcoming new album in June/July, would you guyz not believe it again?"

He posted a photo in which he appeared to be preparing to film a music video beside a piano.

Chou's last album was Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories in 2016, although he has launched five singles since then, including Won't Cry (2019) with Mayday vocalist Ashin and Mojito (2020).

He said on Instagram in August 2021 that he had completed two songs and also filmed their music videos, but wondered then if he should put them out first or wait until other songs were ready before releasing a complete album.

He is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.