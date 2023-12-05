JJ Lin plays host, treats China actor Xiao Zhan to fancy dinner

Netizens commented that JJ Lin and Xiao Zhan should collaborate on a single and that they looked good together.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin posted several wefies with popular Chinese actor Xiao Zhan on Dec 4 on Weibo and Instagram with the caption: “Welcome to Singapore. Hope you had good food and great fun.”

He also shared three photos of their meal at what seemed to be a fancy restaurant.

Xiao was tagged in the posts, which has received more than 1.4 million “likes” on Weibo and almost 53,000 likes on Instagram.

Netizens commented that the two should collaborate on a single and that they looked good together.

Xiao was in Singapore on Dec 1 for the launch of Ralph Lauren’s Club Elixir fragrance at Marina Bay Sands.

One of China’s biggest stars, Xiao rose to fame in 2019 with the popular Chinese fantasy mystery TV series The Untamed.

The 32-year-old actor and singer has over 31 million followers on Weibo.

Lin also took to Instagram to voice his displeasure when Chinese netizens mocked his dancing skills in a viral TikTok video.

The clip mixed footage from his Wuhan concert with a traditional Chinese tune to spoof his dance moves to his hit song Immortal Body.

The result was a cheesy reel that amused netizens, but not Lin.

“If you just want to have a nice laugh by putting weird music over concert performance footage, just scroll TikTok. Please don’t come to my concerts next time,” wrote Lin in his Instagram Stories on Dec 3, adding the hashtags #notfunny and #norespect.

He will perform in Nanning, Guangxi, on Dec 9 for the next leg of his JJ20 World Tour in China.