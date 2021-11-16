Music

JJ Lin wins Best Southeast Asia Act, BTS nab 4 prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

JJ Lin wins Best Southeast Asia Act, BTS nab 4 prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
JJ Lin won the Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV's Europe Music Awards.PHOTO: JJ LIN/FACEBOOK
Nov 16, 2021 11:29 am

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin won the Best Southeast Asia Act, while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

Lin - who released his first English album, Like You Do, earlier this year (2021) - was up against other South-east Asian acts such as Filipino boy band SB19, Malaysian singer Naim Daniel and Thai singer Ink Waruntorn.

Sunday's (Nov 14) EMAs was held at Hungary's Laszlo Papp Budapest Sport Arena.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won Best Artiste and Best Song for Bad Habits, while South Korean band BTS won the most awards with four, including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans.

First-time EMA winners Maneskin took home Best Rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won Best New award.

Lil Nas X was awarded Best Video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), while Nicki Minaj earned a top award for Best Hip-hop.

Voyage is Abba’s first studio album in nearly 40 years.
Music

Abba's album is fastest seller of 2021

Related Stories

Singapore rap trailblazer Sheikh Haikel to retire after three decades of music

Britney Spears wins freedom as conservatorship ended after 13 years

In-person JJ Lin charity gigs on Nov 27 and 28

Olivia Rodrigo was awarded Best Push, Maluma won Best Latin, and Yungblud snagged the award for Best Alternative.

Grammy award-winning Sheeran opened the night surrounded by neon graffiti to perform his latest single, Overpass Graffiti. Later he performed his chart-topping hit Shivers.

Imagine Dragons returned to the EMAs for the debut of their new single Enemy. Bathed in laser lights, the best-selling band rocked the stage alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and artiste J.I.D and a squad of dancers.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and best alternative award winner Yungblud closed the night with a pyrotechnics-filled performance of his latest single Fleabag.

More on this topic

 
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicCelebrities