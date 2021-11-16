JJ Lin wins Best Southeast Asia Act, BTS nab 4 prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

JJ Lin won the Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV's Europe Music Awards.

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin won the Best Southeast Asia Act, while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

Lin - who released his first English album, Like You Do, earlier this year (2021) - was up against other South-east Asian acts such as Filipino boy band SB19, Malaysian singer Naim Daniel and Thai singer Ink Waruntorn.

Sunday's (Nov 14) EMAs was held at Hungary's Laszlo Papp Budapest Sport Arena.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won Best Artiste and Best Song for Bad Habits, while South Korean band BTS won the most awards with four, including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans.

First-time EMA winners Maneskin took home Best Rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won Best New award.

Lil Nas X was awarded Best Video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), while Nicki Minaj earned a top award for Best Hip-hop.

Olivia Rodrigo was awarded Best Push, Maluma won Best Latin, and Yungblud snagged the award for Best Alternative.

Grammy award-winning Sheeran opened the night surrounded by neon graffiti to perform his latest single, Overpass Graffiti. Later he performed his chart-topping hit Shivers.

Imagine Dragons returned to the EMAs for the debut of their new single Enemy. Bathed in laser lights, the best-selling band rocked the stage alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and artiste J.I.D and a squad of dancers.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and best alternative award winner Yungblud closed the night with a pyrotechnics-filled performance of his latest single Fleabag.