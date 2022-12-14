Joi Chua posts sweet confession for 13th wedding anniversary

Joi Chua posted a photo with her husband on social media to mark her 13th wedding anniversary.

Home-grown singer Joi Chua has shared her joy with her fans after celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary.

The 44-year-old posted a sweet confession to her husband on social media early on Wednesday, writing in Chinese: “A day of simple and happy celebration has ended just after 12am. I am grateful for your 13 years of love and understanding, and 23 years of companionship.”

Referring to her husband as her “best friend” and “soulmate”, Chua continued: “Many people may find such a confession unbearable, but there are some things which should be ‘announced’ loudly: Happy wedding anniversary, my dear. It’s really good to be with you.”

The singer known for songs such as Watching The Sunrise With Me and Waiting For A Sunny Day shared three photos, including one of her with a large bouquet of flowers and the contents of a card by her husband.

He wrote in English: “To my dearest wife, my best friend, my soulmate, my one and only. You are the reason why I smile every day. I love you very much. Happy anniversary.”

Little is known about Chua’s husband, whose face she covered with a cartoon sticker in another photo she posted.

According to a report in The Straits Times in 2017, he is – like her – an optometrist by training.

They married on Dec 13, 2009 after dating for 10 years.