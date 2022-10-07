Justin Bieber postpones Oct 25 concert and rest of world tour

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 3, 2022 Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. - Justin Bieber said ON sEPTEMBER 6, 2022 he is once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he'd been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis. In...

Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his world tour, including a concert at Singapore’s National Stadium on Oct 25.

The Canadian singer had previously cancelled a Singapore show, also at the National Stadium, in 2017 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a social media post, show promoter AEG Presents Asia say the shows will be moved to 2023 and will announce the details at a later date.

“Fans with tickets to all postponed World Tour dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.”

The post added that those who bought tickets will have to check with ticketing agency Ticketmaster for more information. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”

AEG’s website indicated that the Singapore show, with tickets and packages that cost from $108 to $688, were sold out.

The news is not unexpected.

In June, Bieber, 28, announced the postponement of the North American leg of the tour. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication of shingles that caused him partial facial paralysis.

He resumed the tour in July and played six shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil in September before postponing the subsequent dates.

He said then in a social media post: “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting offstage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Bieber previously performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011 and at the Padang in 2013 as part of that year’s Singapore Grand Prix.