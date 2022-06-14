 K-pop band NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

K-pop band NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2

K-pop band NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2
Tickets to NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin will go on sale from June 14 4pm.PHOTO: ONE PRODUCTION
Jan Lee
Jun 14, 2022 10:14 am

South Korean boy band NCT 127 will be bringing their world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2, heralding the return of K-pop concerts since the pandemic halted live music performances in 2020.

Tickets to NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin will go on sale today (June 14) 4pm through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $168 to $288.

Fans can look forward to performances of the group's popular numbers such as like Favorite (Vampire), Cherry Bomb and Sticker.

This will be the group's second concert here, after their show in 2019. The group, a sub-unit of a larger group called NCT founded by famed K-pop agency SM Entertainment, has nine members in its current line-up.

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is conceptualised as a group with an unlimited number of members. There are 23 members in various sub-units as of now.

While South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High recently announced a concert at Marina Bay Sands to be held on July 9, NCT 127 is slated to be the first K-pop boy band to stage a show here since the pandemic hit.

Eric Chou (left) will hold two shows on Sept 10 and 11, while Crowd Lu will perform here on Aug 12, 2022.
Music

Taiwanese singers Eric Chou and Crowd Lu to stage gigs here

Related Stories

Pandemic saved Dick Lee from becoming jaded with music industry

Johnny Depp seen at London's Royal Albert Hall as he awaits verdict on defamation case against Amber Heard

Taiwanese singers Lo Ta-yu and Weibird Wei to hold concerts here

Book It/NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
When: July 2, 3pm
Admission: Tickets range from $168 to $288 and go on sale from June 14, 4pm. Available for purchase via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158-8588), and all SingPost outlets.

More On This Topic
Epik High to hold Singapore's first K-pop concert since the pandemic
With hits galore, Taiwanese band 831's first concert in Singapore might run late

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSk-pop