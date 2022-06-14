K-pop band NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2

Tickets to NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin will go on sale from June 14 4pm.

South Korean boy band NCT 127 will be bringing their world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2, heralding the return of K-pop concerts since the pandemic halted live music performances in 2020.

Tickets to NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin will go on sale today (June 14) 4pm through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $168 to $288.

Fans can look forward to performances of the group's popular numbers such as like Favorite (Vampire), Cherry Bomb and Sticker.

This will be the group's second concert here, after their show in 2019. The group, a sub-unit of a larger group called NCT founded by famed K-pop agency SM Entertainment, has nine members in its current line-up.

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is conceptualised as a group with an unlimited number of members. There are 23 members in various sub-units as of now.

While South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High recently announced a concert at Marina Bay Sands to be held on July 9, NCT 127 is slated to be the first K-pop boy band to stage a show here since the pandemic hit.

Book It/NCT 127 World Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Origin

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: July 2, 3pm

Admission: Tickets range from $168 to $288 and go on sale from June 14, 4pm. Available for purchase via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158-8588), and all SingPost outlets.