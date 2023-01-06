K-pop boy band Treasure to hold first concert in Singapore

The 10-man group's Asia tour will take them to Asian cities like Jakarta, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur as well as Singapore.

K-pop boy band Treasure will perform in Singapore for the first time as part of their inaugural Asia tour.

The 10-man group – comprising Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan – will hold a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8.

Former members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam announced their departure from the group in November 2022.

Tickets, priced from $168 to $348, are available via pre-sales and public sales.

Members of Treasure’s Weverse (South Korea-based fan platform) who are registered for the pre-sales can purchase tickets on Jan 13. Two more rounds of pre-sales will follow – for Singtel mobile customers on Jan 14 and members of concert organiser Live Nation on Jan 15.

All pre-sales start at 10am until midnight.

Public sales will begin on Jan 16 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Those with VIP tickets, priced at $348, will have access to a sound check event prior to the show.

Formed by K-pop label YG Entertainment through the reality survival programme YG Treasure Box (2018 to 2019), Treasure made their debut in 2020.

Their first single, Boy, is one of their most popular songs, and their first EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, sold 700,000 copies in just three days.

Treasure recently concluded their Japanese arena tour with 24 shows in seven cities and are set to perform two nights at the 36,000-capacity Kyocera dome in Osaka later this month.

Their Asia tour will also take them to cities such as Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok.

K-pop boy band Treasure will perform in Singapore for the first time in April. PHOTO: YG ENTERTAINMENT

2023 Treasure Tour Hello In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: April 8, 6pm

Admission: $168 to $348

Info: Public sales begin on Jan 16 at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.

Registration for the pre-sale for Weverse members starts on Jan 6, 1pm and ends on Jan 8, 1pm. Go to https://weverse.io/treasure/notice/10385.

For the pre-sales for Singtel mobile customers and Live Nation members, go to to http://www.singtel.com/treasure or www.livenation.sg.