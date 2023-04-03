K-pop boy band Treasure’s Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert

Stage equipment near Yoon Jae-hyuk suddenly malfunctioned and burst into flames, causing his clothes to catch fire.

SEOUL – Yoon Jae-hyuk, a member of K-pop boy band Treasure, suffered burns to his hand while performing on stage in Bangkok, according to local news reports on Monday.

The incident occurred during the group’s concert, held on Sunday at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Thai capital, with more than 10,000 fans in attendance.

According to footage and pictures circulating on YouTube and social media, stage equipment near Yoon suddenly malfunctioned in the middle of the band’s performance and burst into flames, causing the singer’s clothes to catch fire.

He quickly moved away from the flames and extinguished the fire on his pants.

He immediately left the stage to receive first-aid treatment and returned with a large plaster on his hand.

After the concert, Yoon told his fans via a live-stream: “Don’t worry too much. I applied medicine. I’m okay.”

The 10-member Treasure debuted in 2020 with the single, The First Step: Chapter One, under K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

Their second EP, The Second Step: Chapter Two, was released in November 2022.

The Bangkok concert was part of the act’s seven-city Asia tour that kicked off in March. They are set to perform in Singapore for the first time on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK