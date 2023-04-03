 K-pop boy band Treasure’s Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

K-pop boy band Treasure’s Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert

K-pop boy band Treasure’s Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert
Stage equipment near Yoon Jae-hyuk suddenly malfunctioned and burst into flames, causing his clothes to catch fire.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM HAI/TWITTER
Apr 03, 2023 09:13 pm

SEOUL – Yoon Jae-hyuk, a member of K-pop boy band Treasure, suffered burns to his hand while performing on stage in Bangkok, according to local news reports on Monday.

The incident occurred during the group’s concert, held on Sunday at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Thai capital, with more than 10,000 fans in attendance.

According to footage and pictures circulating on YouTube and social media, stage equipment near Yoon suddenly malfunctioned in the middle of the band’s performance and burst into flames, causing the singer’s clothes to catch fire.

He quickly moved away from the flames and extinguished the fire on his pants.

He immediately left the stage to receive first-aid treatment and returned with a large plaster on his hand.

After the concert, Yoon told his fans via a live-stream: “Don’t worry too much. I applied medicine. I’m okay.”

Andy Hui’s career has largely stalled since his cheating scandal in April 2019.
Music

Andy Hui gives first performance since cheating scandal

Related Stories

Ann Kok gives away ice cream to entice fans to vote for her at Star Awards

The controversial ‘Skinny Pen’ helping celebrities shed weight

Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee departs Mdada live-streaming platform due to health issues

The 10-member Treasure debuted in 2020 with the single, The First Step: Chapter One, under K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

Their second EP, The Second Step: Chapter Two, was released in November 2022.

The Bangkok concert was part of the act’s seven-city Asia tour that kicked off in March. They are set to perform in Singapore for the first time on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Giant screen falls during boy band Mirror's show in Hong Kong, injuring 2 dancers
Hong Kong actor Owen Cheung needed 7 stitches on forehead after filming accident

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesCONCERTSk-pop