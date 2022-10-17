 K-pop girl group Itzy to perform in Singapore in January, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop girl group Itzy to perform in Singapore in January

K-pop group Itzy will perform at The Star Theatre on Jan 28. PHOTO: AFP
Lim Ruey Yan
Oct 17, 2022 05:33 pm

 K-pop girl group Itzy will be making a stop in Singapore during their first worldwide concert tour.

The announcement that they will perform at The Star Theatre on Jan 28 was made on their Facebook page on Monday. No further details were available.

The quintet will also perform in Manila on Jan 14, Jakarta on Feb 4 and Bangkok on April 8.

Itzy, which comprises Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, kicked off their Checkmate World Tour in Seoul on Aug 6.

They will travel to the United States in October and November, performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Itzy made an impressive debut in February 2019 when their music video for Dalla Dalla chalked up 100 million views in 57 days, earning them the nickname of “monster rookies”.

The group released their first studio album, Crazy In Love, in September 2021 and their fifth Korean EP Checkmate on July 15.

 

