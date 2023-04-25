 K-pop girl group Twice to hold Singapore concert on Sept 2, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

K-pop girl group Twice to hold Singapore concert on Sept 2

K-pop girl group Twice to hold Singapore concert on Sept 2
K-pop girl group Twice at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California on March 1.PHOTO: REUTERS
Suzanne Sng
Apr 25, 2023 04:56 pm

K-pop girl group Twice will be returning to Singapore in September after four years as part of their Ready To Be world tour.

The nine-member outfit, which kicked off the tour in April with two shows in Seoul, announced more stops on their social media, including the Sept 2 gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have not been announced.

Other added stops, all in September, include Bulacan in the Philippines, Bangkok, London, Paris and Berlin. They will also be performing in Australia, the United States, Canada and Japan in the coming months.

Twice, formed through reality survival singing show Sixteen in 2015, burst onto the K-pop scene with their hit song Cheer Up that same year.

Other chart-toppers by them include TT, Fancy and The Feels, and their dance choreography has often spawned viral memes.

The theme of Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour is water.
Music

Jacky Cheung to perform six shows here in July, over two weekends

Related Stories

Blackpink’s Born Pink is highest grossing tour by a female group

K-pop, Mandopop, so what? HK singer Eason Chan says there will always be a market for Cantopop

Post Malone, Robbie Williams among 2023’s F1 concert headliners

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSk-popMusic