K-pop girl group Twice to hold Singapore concert on Sept 2

K-pop girl group Twice at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California on March 1.

K-pop girl group Twice will be returning to Singapore in September after four years as part of their Ready To Be world tour.

The nine-member outfit, which kicked off the tour in April with two shows in Seoul, announced more stops on their social media, including the Sept 2 gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have not been announced.

Other added stops, all in September, include Bulacan in the Philippines, Bangkok, London, Paris and Berlin. They will also be performing in Australia, the United States, Canada and Japan in the coming months.

Twice, formed through reality survival singing show Sixteen in 2015, burst onto the K-pop scene with their hit song Cheer Up that same year.

Other chart-toppers by them include TT, Fancy and The Feels, and their dance choreography has often spawned viral memes.