K-pop group Astro’s MJ posts heartfelt message to late bandmate Moonbin

SEOUL – South Korean singer MJ of K-pop boy band Astro has written a touching post on social media addressing his late bandmate Moonbin, 25, who was found dead at his home in Seoul on April 19.

The authorities believe his death was a case of apparent suicide.

MJ, 29, is the oldest member of the group and is doing his military service.

“My younger brother Bin, I did not realise how lonely (you were) and how (much pain) you felt,” MJ, whose real name is Kim Myung-jun, wrote in Korean, as he shared a photo of them together on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Even in that situation, you were worried about the team and the members until the end. You should have been concerned about yourself first, you dummy.”

MJ said that had he known their final time together was on stage before his enlistment, he would have made more eye contact with Moonbin, joked with him and stayed by his side.

“Do you remember our phone call, when I suggested that we stay together after I complete my military service?” MJ wrote. “You said you would tell me the answer after thinking about it.”

He continued: “I didn’t get the answer in the end. I want to hear about it even in my dreams, so please come and tell me.”

Astro’s agency Fantagio said last Thursday that members Jinjin and Sanha were at the wake after Moonbin’s death, while MJ took emergency leave to attend.

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, also a member of Astro, returned to Seoul from the United States to attend the wake, while Rocky, who left the group in February, reportedly turned up as well.

Moonbin’s younger sister Moon Sua, a member of K-pop girl group Billlie, is taking time off from the group’s activities after his death.