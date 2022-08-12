 K-pop group Super Junior to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop group Super Junior to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

K-pop stalwarts Super Junior will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3.PHOTO: SUPERJUNIOR/INSTAGRAM
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Aug 12, 2022 03:32 pm

K-pop stalwarts Super Junior will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3.

Tickets from $198 will go on sale on Aug 13.

The gig is part of their ninth tour, Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road, which includes other Asian stops such as Jakarta.

The South Korean group recently postponed a show in Manila originally scheduled for Aug 6, after member Eunhyuk's father died and another member, Siwon, tested positive for Covid-19.

Formed in 2005, the group is known for hits such as Sorry, Sorry (2009) and Mr Simple (2011) and is one of the most prominent acts in the K-pop genre.

The 10-men group, whose members are in their 30s, recently released their 11th album, Vol. 1 The Road: Keep On Going.

Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug 3 at her home in Southern California.
Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

In 2019, they performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium twice, at music festivals HallyuPopFest in May and Kamp Singapore 2019 in November.

Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 3, 3pm

Admission: Tickets from $198 to $328. General sales start at 4pm on Aug 13 through Ticketmaster (go to www.ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.

