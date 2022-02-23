 K-pop sensation BTS to return to the US for in-person concerts, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

K-pop sensation BTS to return to the US for in-person concerts

K-pop sensation BTS to return to the US for in-person concerts
BTS will return to the US for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 23, 2022 11:08 am

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean boy band BTS will return to the United States for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, their agency said on Wednesday.

The concerts, part of their Permission to Dance on Stage tour that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said in a statement.

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has spearheaded a global K-pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people, many of whom have formed massive online fan bases.

[LIVE PLAY란?] LIVE PLAY는 별도의 대형 스크린을 통해 ARMY들과 함께 현장감을 느끼며 실시간으로 공연을 시청할 수 있는 오프라인 유료 이벤트입니다. 미공개 포토카드 랜덤박스부터 BTS 포토스튜디오까지! LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS에서만 즐길 수 있는 특별한 순간들과 함께하세요! [What is LIVE PLAY?] LIVE PLAY is a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert. Enjoy never-been-released PHOTO CARD RANDOM BOX, BTS PHOTO STUDIO and more! Join us in the special moments you can only enjoy at LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS! #BTS #방탄소년단 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PermissiontoDance #LIVEPLAY

The seven-member group played its first in-person concerts since the onset of the pandemic in November, in Los Angeles, and last week announced it would put on the first shows for their home fans since the pandemic began, with three concerts in the capital, Seoul, next month.

On Tuesday Big Hit said V, the band’s singer and songwriter whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had recovered from a coronavirus infection.

He was the band’s fifth member to contract Covid-19, including three who tested positive in December shortly after their return from the U.S. shows.

US singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani performing at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.
Music

Will having concerts be out of tune in a pandemic?

Related Stories

Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to half her crew down with Covid-19

Aimed at Lee Jinglei? Singer Vivian Hsu says she will sing song about 'mask of kindness'

Late singer Teresa Teng 'appears' on stage in Chinese countdown concert

As the pandemic spread in 2020, the band postponed and then called off what was meant to be their biggest international tour involving nearly 40 concerts. They held some online shows instead.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSBTSk-popMusic