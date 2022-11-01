K-pop star RM is third BTS member to kick off solo venture

RM had previously teased a snippet of his musical personality through mixtapes and collaborations.

SEOUL – RM, leader and rapper of K-pop boy band BTS, is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated solo album, the band’s agency Big Hit Music said on Tuesday.

“RM is in the final stages of preparing for his solo musical project, and we kindly ask for your understanding that we can’t further elaborate on the exact release date,” a Big Hit Music official told The Korea Herald.

Months after BTS dropped their anthology album Proof in July, the septet’s company announced that the singer-turned-soloist would expand his musical horizons with a new batch of songs.

RM, 28, is the third BTS member to embark on a solo venture.

J-Hope, 28, was the first bandmate to do so with his debut solo studio album titled Jack In The Box in July. Jin, 29, released his first solo single, The Astronaut, on Oct 28.

While the upcoming album will mark RM’s first solo album, the musician had previously teased a snippet of his musical personality through mixtapes and collaborations.

He has produced BTS hits including Spring Day (2017), Fake Love (2018) and Boy With Luv (2019).

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon and who was an underground rapper with the alias Runch Randa, put out his first self-titled solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. It had 11 tracks, including the title track Do You.

In 2018, he dropped another mixtape titled Mono with seven songs including Seoul, a track produced by English electronic music duo Honne.

RM also has a long list of collaborations under his belt. He worked with Gaeko from South Korean hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo on the latter’s solo song Elephant and a side track on hip-hop guru Drunk Tiger’s 20th-anniversary album Timeless.

In September, RM lent his voice to the hip-hop crew Balming Tiger’s Sexy Nukim.

Apart from the new album, RM will also co-host tvN’s upcoming television programme, The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge, set to premiere sometime this winter. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK