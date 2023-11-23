 K-pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook to begin military service in December, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook to begin military service in December

Jung Kook said on Nov 22 he would begin military service in December but promised to return to the stage.PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 23, 2023 04:37 am

SEOUL - Jung Kook, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said on Nov 22 he would begin military service in December, after the group's management agency said that all seven BTS members were on track to carry out their service.

BTS is on a temporary break as a group with three of its seven members are currently doing South Korea's mandatory military service.

On Nov 22, BTS's management agency said the remaining four - RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have begun the process of military enlistment.

"This coming December... I'm leaving you for a short while to serve in the military," Jung Kook said in a separate message to fans on Nov 22.

"After I return, I promise that I will be where I always am, on stage - having grown."

With this, all seven members are expected to complete their service by mid-2025, analysts said.

(Clockwise from top left) BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V are set to soon begin their military service.
Four remaining BTS members start military enlistment process

Hybe, parent of BTS' management agency, benefits by BTS members' staggering enlistments and solo activities, allowing members who have served earlier to be active while others are away. - REUTERS

