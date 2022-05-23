 Local actor-singer Huang Jinglun laments stock market losses during pandemic, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Local actor-singer Huang Jinglun laments stock market losses during pandemic

Huang Jinglun revealed that he bought stocks based on a friend's recommendation.PHOTO: WONG JINGLUN/INSTAGRAM
Yamini Chinnuswamy
May 23, 2022 08:43 pm

TAIPEI - When the Covid-19 pandemic prevented international travel, Singaporean singer-actor Huang Jinglun decided to channel his travel funds into buying stocks. However, the investment went awry.

In an episode of Taiwanese variety show Like It Tonight broadcast last Wednesday (May 18), he revealed that he bought stocks - which he did not name - based on a friend's recommendation.

"(The value of) this will go up tomorrow, I've seen it for a long time! You will never see this price again in the future," his friendly reportedly told him.

The 38-year-old, who is married with a son, said he went ahead with the transaction. He did not specify how much he invested, but noted: "Sure enough, I have never seen this price again" as the stock price consequently sank.

Worse still, Huang later found that the friend hadn't actually bought the stock himself.

" What kind of mentality is that?" he lamented.

Huang, who is based in Taiwan, first found fame in 2008, when he took part in Taiwanese reality singing competition One Million Star, where he finished sixth. He also appeared in the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Momo Love.

