Long-time stalker of Twice singer Nayeon is back

TWICE member Nayeon's longtime stalker has entered South Korea, leading to fans expressing their concern.

SEOUL – Since 2019, a German man known only as Josh has been stalking Nayeon of K-pop girl group Twice – and he is not letting up.

The 27-year-old revealed in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Thursday that he has re-entered South Korea in an attempt to meet Nayeon.

The singer, whose full name is Im Na-yeon, turned 27 on Friday.

In the video, the man wishes her happy birthday in English and says: “Since you didn’t tell me to wait in Germany more, I thought maybe now is the best time to come back to South Korea to make you happy. I brought two small birthday gifts for you, Nayeon, that I am trying to get to you somehow.”

K-pop blog Allkpop later reported that Nayeon’s bandmate, Jeongyeon, sent a message to warn fans about the stalker.

A screenshot shared in the report showed a message from the 25-year-old, whose full name is Yoo Jeong-yeon, saying: “Nayeon’s stalker is in Korea. Tell her to be careful.”

She added: “He called me. How did (he) know my number? I’ll teach (him) a lesson, don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment, which manages the nine-member group, said in a statement: “We’re discussing our official response with the various related departments right now.”

Apart from previous visits to South Korea, the persistent German also managed to get on the same flight, from Japan to South Korea, as Nayeon in December 2019.

Media reports at the time said JYP representatives were able to prevent him from having direct contact with her.

Soon after, an Instagram story appeared on Twice’s account, showing a photo of a plane window accompanied by the caption: “Please go back home. Please stop. Please, I beg you.”

JYP later said Nayeon was placed under police protection after the incident and that “it would be taking the highest level of legal action available to us” against the man.