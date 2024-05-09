 Mandopop queen A-mei back in Singapore for July concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Mandopop queen A-mei back in Singapore for July concert

Taiwanese singer A-mei will hold her concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. PHOTO: IMC LIVE GLOBAL
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
May 09, 2024 03:47 pm

Fret not if you missed out on catching A-mei live in Singapore in 2023.

The Taiwanese pop diva will be back in town with the Singapore leg of her ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 27.

Tickets from $148 to $328 will be available via Sistic (sistic.com.sg/events/asmeirmax0724). The general sale begins on May 15 at 11am, while UOB credit and debit card members enjoy exclusive priority pre-sale access from May 13, 11am, to May 14, 11pm. 

Singapore will be the only stop in South-east Asia portion of the tour. The 51-year-old singer will also enchant audiences in Nanjing and Shaanxi in China in May, followed by Tianjin and Suzhou in June.

Known for hit songs such as Sisters (1996), Bad Boy (1997) and Listen To The Sea (1997), A-mei last performed here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 7 and 8 in 2023.

On her first night, the Mandopop queen paid tribute to late Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee, who died at age 48 on July 5, 2023, by performing an emotional cover of Lee’s song I’m Still Your Lover (1994).

ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour – Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
When: July 27, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $148 to $328 will be available via Sistic (sistic.com.sg/events/asmeirmax0724). The general sale begins on May 15 at 11am, while UOB credit and debit card members enjoy exclusive priority pre-sale access from May 13, 11am, to May 14, 11pm. For more information on the pre-sale, go to go.uob.com/A-mei

