Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka confirms they have broken up after 7 years

Singer Mariah Carey (left), pictured here in an Instagram post dated Dec 27, 2022, has broken up with Bryan Tanaka (right), her dancer-choreographer boyfriend of seven years.

American pop star Mariah Carey and her long-time boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits.

Tanaka, 40, posted on Instagram on Dec 26 confirming that the two have broken up after seven years of dating.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” the American choreographer wrote.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories and the artistic collaborations we’ve created are etched in my heart forever.”

He further thanked the Dreamlover singer’s 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, for the “warmth and kindness” that have “enriched my life in ways words cannot capture”.

He asked for privacy, respect and understanding during “this sensitive time”.

Carey, 54, and Tanaka started dating in 2016. They sparked break-up rumours when fans noticed he was absent from her Merry Christmas One And All! tour, which she wrapped on Dec 17.

According to American entertainment platform People, Carey recently celebrated the Christmas holidays in Aspen, Colorado, without Tanaka, who has always been by her side during the festive season.

They were last seen together in public in March, when Carey celebrated her birthday, which the hitmaker prefers to refer to as her “anniversary”.

Tanaka posted a photo of them embracing each other on Instagram with the sweet caption: “This is one of my favourite pictures. Ever. Happy anniversary, my beautiful queen.”

He started working for Carey in 2006 when he joined the pop star on the road as a backup dancer for her The Adventures Of Mimi world tour.

Meanwhile, Carey’s All I Want For Christmas remains at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second straight week. It had ceded its spot atop the chart to Brenda Lee‘s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree for two weeks earlier in December.

The seasonal favourite continues to reign as champion on the Billboard Global 200 chart for a record-breaking 17 weeks.