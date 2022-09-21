Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine denies affair, but admits crossing the line

US singer Adam Levine and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, in a photo posted on social media on Dec 8, 2021.

LOS ANGELES – American singer Adam Levine has denied having an affair following cheating allegations made by influencer Sumner Stroh on TikTok.

Levine, 43, who has been married to Namibian model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday that he wanted to clear the air about the recent claims made against him.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” said the frontman of pop rock band Maroon 5, who is performing in Singapore at the National Stadium on Nov 28.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Levine, a coach on reality talent show The Voice (2011 to present), admitted in the post that it became inappropriate in certain instances.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he wrote. “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Levine and Prinsloo, 34, have two daughters – Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four. The couple confirmed recently that they are expecting their third child.

Stroh, 23, had disclosed on TikTok on Monday that she was “having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model”.

Without identifying the man, the self-styled Instagram model added: “At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated.”

She then shared screen shots of the Instagram messages she allegedly had with Levine, in which he allegedly said it was “truly unreal” how hot she was. “Like it blows my mind,” he added.

Stroh said they saw each other for about a year before she stopped talking to Levine for months, and he then came back into her life by sending her a message about naming his third child.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly wrote.

Stroh said in the video, which has been viewed more than 20 million times, that she came forward with the story after she “recklessly” sent the screenshots to a few friends, with one of them reportedly trying to sell it to a tabloid.

In a second video on Tiktok, she explained why she was seeing Levine even though he is a married man.

“I was under the impression that their marriage was over,” she said. “I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA.”

In hindsight, she said she should have asked more questions. “I wish I wasn’t so naive. Being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this.”

Stroh also apologised to Prinsloo in the second video. “I fully realised I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”