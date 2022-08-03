 Michael Learns To Rock to perform at The Star Theatre in October, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Michael Learns To Rock to perform at The Star Theatre in October

Michael Learns To Rock to perform at The Star Theatre in October
Tickets from $88 will go on sale on Aug 4, 2022.PHOTO: OFFICIALMLTR/TWITTER
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Aug 03, 2022 10:02 am

Michael Learns To Rock will return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Oct 24.

The band performed at the same venue in 2018.

One of Denmark's most successful music exports, the band is know for evergreen pop hits such as The Actor (1991), 25 Minutes (1994) and That's Why You Go Away (1995) .

The trio of singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kare Wanscher released their latest and ninth album, Still, in 2018.

Tickets from $88 will go on sale on Aug 4.

Book It

Michael Learns To Rock - Back On The Road Tour 2022 Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
When: Oct 24, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $88 go on sale from 10am on Aug 4 through Sistic (go to this website or call 6348-5555).

JJ Lin's last major in-person gig in Singapore was at the National Stadium in December 2019.
Music

JJ Lin to kick off world tour in Singapore on Nov 4

Related Stories

K-pop group Seventeen to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

Rui En, Taufik Batisah reunite for 2005 NDP song Reach Out For The Skies

Taiwanese rockers Power Station want to show their gentler, sweeter side

More On This Topic
JJ Lin to kick off world tour in Singapore on Nov 4
K-pop group Seventeen to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSMUSICIANS