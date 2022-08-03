Michael Learns To Rock to perform at The Star Theatre in October

Tickets from $88 will go on sale on Aug 4, 2022.

Michael Learns To Rock will return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Oct 24.

The band performed at the same venue in 2018.

One of Denmark's most successful music exports, the band is know for evergreen pop hits such as The Actor (1991), 25 Minutes (1994) and That's Why You Go Away (1995) .

The trio of singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kare Wanscher released their latest and ninth album, Still, in 2018.

