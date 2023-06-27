Mirror singer Keung To takes his parents, including ‘mysterious’ father, to visit Australia

Keung To posted on Instagram Stories on June 25 several photos of his family in Australia.

SYDNEY – Hong Kong singer Keung To has taken his parents on a trip to Australia, with his father making a rare appearance in the social media post.

Keung posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday several photos of his family in Australia.

The 24-year-old singer, one of the most popular members of boy band Mirror, first posted a photo of his father, with the caption: “The mysterious Papa Keung.”

There was also a photo of his mother, who was seen carrying a leopard-print handbag.

The singer then posted a photo of himself and his family with the Sydney Opera House in the background, followed by more photos of himself at the beach.

Keung, an only child, said in late 2020 that his father had been admitted to hospital after a stroke.

He promised he would support the family and that his father, a former chef, would no longer need to work.

Keung’s father has been recovering gradually since.

The singer said in a media interview that he hopes to take his family overseas every year.

He has made good on his promise as he took his mother to Paris, France, in 2022.

He also took his mother and aunt with him to Singapore, where he had a promotional activity scheduled, in April.

Keung will be holding a solo concert in Hong Kong in early August.