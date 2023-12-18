Missed out on Taylor Swift concert tickets? There is Taylor Sheesh

Could not get your hands on tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert?

Sheesh.

Well, you can still put on your Swiftie T-shirt and go belt out her songs with fellow Swifties – if you do not mind doing this with a bootleg version of the star on stage.

Filipino drag queen John Mac Lane Coronel, whose stage name is Taylor Sheesh, will be performing in Singapore in 2024.

The March 16 and 17 performance at Hard Rock Cafe is part of Sheesh's The Errors Tour.

Here comes the not-so-good news.

Just because Sheesh is no Swift, it does not mean that tickets to his show are not selling fast. The Super Early Bird Standard ($42) and Early Bird Standard ($47.50) tickets for March 16 are already sold out.

The VIP tickets will get you into the meet-and-greet session with Sheesh before the concert, priority entry into the concert venue and three friendship bracelets.

The event will start at 10.30pm and end at 3am with a Taylor Swift karaoke party.

From 10.30pm to 11pm, there will be a warm-up party and Sabrina Carpenter karaoke.

From 11pm to 12.45am, Taylor Sheesh will perform, and afterwards, there will be a Taylor Swift karaoke party till 3am.