Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski surprised at fuss over her kissing Harry Styles

The passionate kissing, captured in March in Tokyo, led to much scrutiny of their love lives.

LOS ANGELES – American model-actress Emily Ratajkowski has addressed the viral photos and video of her locking lips with British singer-actor Harry Styles, calling the reaction “very strange”.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them,” she said in an interview in the latest issue of Vogue Spain.

Ratajkowski, 31, separated from her husband of four years, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, last September. They have a two-year-old son.

Since their split, she has been linked to actor Brad Pitt, 59, actor-comedian Pete Davidson, 29 – who recently split from reality television star Kim Kardashian, 42 – and comedian Eric Andre, 40.

Meanwhile, Styles, 29, had a high-profile break-up with actress-director Olivia Wilde, 39, last November after two years together.

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage,” said Ratajkowski. She dated musician Jeff Magid from 2014 to 2018.

“Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life,” she added.

She and Styles do not appear to be in a relationship, as she said: “Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me.”

She also addressed the alleged feud between her and Wilde, calling the rumours “just an unfortunate issue”.

“I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions,” she said.