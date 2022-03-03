'My spring has arrived': S.H.E's Selina Jen confirms she is dating six years after divorce

Selina Jen flew to Shanghai for work recently and was spotted with a bespectacled man by the China media.

TAIPEI - Selina Jen, of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, has found new love six years after her divorce.

In a poetic social media post on Thursday (March 3), she confirmed that she is dating. She wrote that a 40-year-old woman is like a flower and her new romance is still blooming.

She ended the post with: "As flowers bloom in the warmth of the spring, my spring has arrived too."

In one of the photos, he was shopping with her at a supermarket near their hotel.

Another photo showed them at a hospital, collecting their polymerase chain reaction test results.

Jen appeared to be in good spirits and chatting animatedly with him in the photos.

She was also seen holding his hand and leaning on him before they left in a taxi.

The star admitted to the media late last year that a man, seven years younger than her, was wooing her.

Apple Daily speculated that the couple have returned to Taiwan from Shanghai and are likely serving their quarantine.

According to another Taiwan publication Liberty Times, Jen's boyfriend is a businessman with the surname Syu.

Jen rose to prominence in 2001 as a member of S.H.E, along with Ella Chen and Hebe Tien.

Jen married lawyer Richard Chang in 2011, but they divorced in 2016.

In 2010, she suffered third-degree burns on more than half of her body while filming Chinese television serial I Have A Date With Spring in Shanghai. The show was later renamed Love In Spring.