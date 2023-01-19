NCT 127 to hold first virtual K-pop concert in Roblox

NCT 127’s nine members will be represented by 3-D avatars who will perform the act’s songs.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band NCT 127 is launching a virtual concert in collaboration with Roblox, its management agency SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The NCT 127 Concert Experience will be the first K-pop concert held inside the metaverse space.

From Jan 28 to 30, the concert will take place every hour from 9am to 4pm South Korean time, allowing fans from around the world to view the virtual concert from anywhere at anytime.

It will not be the actual bandmates performing, however. NCT 127’s nine members will be represented by 3-D avatars who will perform the act’s songs, including hits 2 Baddies, Sticker and Kick It, according to SM Entertainment.

Roblox is one of the world’s biggest metaverse game platforms, developed by American company Roblox Corp. The company’s metrics showed it had 61.5 million daily active users in December 2022, up 18 per cent on-year. In the same month, the game was the third most played inside South Korea, according to Mobile Index data.

SM Entertainment said that the event is expected to be the biggest metaverse concert.

Fans will also be able to enjoy new experiences related to NCT 127 inside Roblox ahead of the concert, such as exclusive concert-themed items to treasure hunting and obstacle games.

The band are set to release Ay-Yo – The 4th Album Repackage on Jan 30. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK