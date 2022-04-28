 The next Mozart? Jay Chou's four-year-old son seen writing musical notes, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

The next Mozart? Jay Chou's four-year-old son seen writing musical notes

The next Mozart? Jay Chou's four-year-old son seen writing musical notes
Jay Chou (left) posted on social media a video of his son drawing musical notes.PHOTO: JAYCHOU/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 28, 2022 06:53 pm

TAIPEI - Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou's son Romeo is just four years old, but the boy appears to have inherited his father's musical genes.

On Wednesday (April 27), Chou, who is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, wrote in English on social media: "Do you guys believe in past life?" and used the hashtags #mozart and #chopin, referring to the two famous composers.

"I was playing the piano when Hannah asked me to come over. To be honest, I was really shocked when I saw Romeo drawing these quietly in the room," says Chou, 43, who has another daughter Hathaway, six, with Quinlivan.

Quinlivan, 28, is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

The singer-songwriter posted a video of his son drawing musical notes on paper, and him asking: "Is there a melody in your mind?'

Singaporean singer JJ Lin was one of his celebrity pals who replied to the post, commenting: "Quick, compose a song."

Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu (left) demonstrates on her talk show how she was sexually harassed by a variety show host.
TV

Dee Hsu was sexually harassed as a newbie by a famous host

Related Stories

DJ-actor Dennis Chew goes back to school at age 48

The Rock brings superheroes to CinemaCon as Elvis returns to Las Vegas

Despite not acting in recent years, Yvonne Lim wins at Star Awards

Chou replied: "And you sing the song after that."

Chou, whose last album was Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories (2016), started piano lessons when he was four years old.

He is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesMusicsocial mediataiwan