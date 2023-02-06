No Grammy nods for BTS? Fans in Singapore are not bothered

Popular K-pop supergroup BTS did not win any golden gramophones at this year’s Grammy Awards, but their fans in Singapore were not bothered by the results.

“It is not a big loss that they did not win, as BTS is better than the Grammy Awards,” said Ms Elizabeth Liew, who’s been a fan since 2019.

The 30-year-old added that she did not follow the 65th Grammy Awards closely as BTS did not attend the event, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening local time.

BTS was nominated for Best Music Video but lost to Taylor Swift in this category.

The seven-member group also shared a nomination with British rock band Coldplay in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, and was included in Coldplay’s nomination for Album of the Year.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras walked away with the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award, while Harry Styles won the coveted Album of the Year award.

“As a fan, I would love to see them winning at Grammy Awards one day,” said Ms Liew. “But so far, they have already been getting recognition for doing good, contributing to the music industry and giving back to the fans.”

When The Straits Times reached out to the BTS Army Singapore Facebook group, a representative said: “This is not the first time (that BTS did not win a Grammy) anyway, so let them be.”

In 2020, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards. In the next two years, the group earned nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but walked away empty-handed.

Another fan who asked to be identified as Ms Xu said the fans feel that Grammy’s organisers have “used” BTS to boost their exposure and viewership in the past few years. Many of them who are unhappy with Grammy have been referring to the award show as “Granny” on Twitter in order to avoid making Grammy a trending topic, she said.

“We’re not watching the grannys are we? I honestly don’t care about them, I’m here for BTS and BTS only,” a fan called Sundoongie tweeted.

Many other fans outside of Singapore also voiced displeasure that BTS was not recognised at the award show.

“I’m glad BTS stayed home to focus on more important things like art gallery trips, mystery photo shoots, upcoming birthdays, legos, variety shows & eating chicken while snuggling puppies,” wrote Carrie Misses Jin on Twitter.