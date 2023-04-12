One Direction's Louis Tomlinson cancels gigs in S'pore and rest of Asia

Louis Tomlinson was last in Singapore in 2015, when he performed with One Direction at the National Stadium.

SINGAPORE – English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his Asian tour, including a Singapore concert that was to take place at The Star Theatre on April 27.

The 31-year-old, who came to fame as a member of British boy band One Direction, posted on his official website: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and reasons beyond our control, unfortunately the April 2023 tour of Asia will no longer be taking place. Full refund details are available from your point of purchase.”

Based on the statement, fans who bought tickets to the Singapore show, which cost between $98 and $198, would have received refund details from the ticketing agency for the concert, Ticketmaster.

Tomlinson also tweeted: “Absolutely gutted we couldn’t make it out to the shows this month. I’ll be back. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to anyone affected. Love you all.”

Absolutely gutted we couldn’t make it out to the shows this month. I’ll be back! I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to anyone affected. Love you all!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 7, 2023

The Asian tour included concerts in other cities such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.

Tomlinson’s official website still lists the other dates of his world tour, ranging from a concert in Connecticut in the United States on May 26 to a show in Birmingham, Britain, on Nov 18.

The tour is in support of his second album, Faith In The Future, which was released in November and topped the British charts.

That same month, Tomlinson also cancelled a series of in-store signings in Britain after he broke his arm following a concert in New York.

He released a documentary film based on his life in music, All Of Those Voices, in March.

Tomlinson was last in Singapore in 2015, when he performed with One Direction at the National Stadium.

His bandmate Harry Styles recently staged a solo concert at the same venue in March.