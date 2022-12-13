Pop rock singer Bryan Adams to stage concert at The Star Theatre in March

Bryan Adams last performed in Singapore at the Suntec Convention Centre in 2017.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on March 13.

Tickets cost from $118 to $228. Pre-sales start on Wednesday, while general sales start on Friday.

He last performed in Singapore at the Suntec Convention Centre in 2017. He also performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium twice in 1993.

The 63-year-old pop rock singer is behind some of the biggest hit songs of the 1990s, such as (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, Please Forgive Me and Summer Of ‘69.

In March, he released his 15th album, So Happy It Hurts.

He said in a statement: “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.

“The title song So Happy It Hurts is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life (that) are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

Throughout his music career, which dates back to 1975, Adams has garnered awards and accolades. They include a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for (Everything I Do) I Do It For You in 1992. The song also won Favorite Pop/Rock Single at the American Music Awards in the same year.

Adams has 18 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys, and was conferred the Companion of the Order of Canada. He has also been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, and is a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 – Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 13, 8pm

Admission: Ticket from $118 to $228. Artiste pre-sale starts on Wednesday at 10am and Live Nation members pre-sale starts on Thursday at 10am (go to www.livenation.sg). General tickets go on sale at Friday on 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.