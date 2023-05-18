Pop star Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford split up after dating for half a year

Musician couple Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party in Beverly Hills in March.

LOS ANGELES – American musician couple Billie Eilish and Jess Rutherford have called it quits after dating for half a year.

Entertainment portal Page Six, which broke the news on Wednesday, quoted pop star Eilish’s representative as saying: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

In a statement to People magazine, her representative added that “all cheating rumours are false. Both are currently single”.

Rutherford, frontman of American rock band The Neighbourhood, did not issue a statement.

Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 31, sparked dating rumours in October 2022 and went Instagram official on Nov 1.

They have made a number of high-profile appearances as a couple since then and celebrated her 21st birthday together in December.

The age gap between the Happier Than Ever singer and her decade-older beau had been the subject of much online scrutiny.

Eilish appeared to address that in a photo she posted during Halloween in October, in which she was dressed as a baby while Rutherford sported a grey balding pate.

She had previously spoken to Vanity Fair about their relationship, saying she was “really excited and happy” and that they inspired each other’s music.

They were last seen together at the Coachella music festival in April.